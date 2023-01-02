Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Thank You Philadelphia': Marlins' Jean Segura Writes Parting Letter to Phillies Fans
Segura writes parting thank you letter to Phillies fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jean Segura is no longer a Philadelphia Phillie, but he clearly had a great time during his four seasons with the organization and he wanted to make sure fans knew he appreciated every moment. Segura...
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
WHIO Dayton
Doctor in Mummers outfit, nurse help save man’s life during Eagles game
PHILADELPHIA — He was not wearing traditional physician’s gear, but a Philadelphia area doctor helped save the life of a football fan who fell and stopped breathing during an Eagles game on Sunday. Vincent Basile was decked out in his pink and blue Mummers outfit from Philadelphia’s New...
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
Norristown Grad One of State’s Biggest Names in High School Sports Videography
West Chester University graduate Michael Starling (back row center) is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports videography.(Image courtesy Inquirer.com) Norristown Area High School graduate Michael Starling is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports...
5 Philadelphia Phillies predictions for the 2023 season
The Hot Stove season this year is now be moving into a period of less signing and more speculation, and Philadelphia Phillies fans are just like all the rest. They get to speculate, and read other speculators’ speculations, for several more weeks in all likelihood since most of the big-name free agents have been signed.
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance
The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey enjoying her senior season coached by mom
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carrie Toomey is in her first year as Dunmore Girls Basketball head coach. The Bucks are 6-2 to start the year. Toomey is also coaching her daughter Ciera who’s recovering from knee surgery and adjusting to her role on the team before she heads to North Carolina to play basketball.
NFL MVP slipping away from Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, insider says
Jalen Hurts to the rescue. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when the New York Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles lost both of their games with backup Gardner Minshew in the huddle while Hurts recovered from a sprained shoulder. BUY EAGLES...
Comments / 0