New Mexico legislators seek automatic increases to base wage
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators want to link New Mexico’s statewide minimum wage to an inflation index to provide potentially automatic annual increases. Draft bills from state Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Christine Chandler of Los Alamos were published Wednesday that would provide an automatic adjustment to the state’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. The proposals may be debated once the Legislature convenes on Jan. 17 for a 60-day session. Gradual increases to the statewide minimum wage were adopted by lawmakers in 2019 and have run their course with a boost Jan. 1 to $12 per hour. Chandler’s bill would initially raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour in 2024 with automatic annual increases thereafter to offset inflation.
Powerful legislator: increase NM minimum wage by 33% (to $16 an hour by 2024) and index to inflation moving forward
Rep. Christine Chanler (D-Los Alamos) is Chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee which makes some of the most important economic policies in New Mexico. She has pre-filed a bill in advance of the 2023 session (HB 25) which proposes to take New Mexico’s minimum wage from $12 an hour (it rose to that on January 1) to $16 an hour and index the wage rate to inflation.
Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was the first-day legislators could start prefiling their bills for the legislative session. A few state representatives are proposing increasing the minimum wage. This comes after it just increased across the state. Democratic Representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler each introduced separate bills to increase the minimum wage. However, minimum wage […]
