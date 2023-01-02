Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Trevon Brazile Throws Shade at Former Team after “Must-Win” + Other Insights from Missouri Win
FAYETTEVILLE — When he walked across the court for his customary post-win selfie with the Arkansas basketball student section Wednesday night, Eric Musselman didn’t appear as his typical fired-up self. The Razorbacks’ head man certainly didn’t look like a coach whose team had just overcome a 17-point deficit...
Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show […]
Missouri head coach Gates proud of his team after hard-fought loss at Arkansas
Arkansas rallies from its largest deficit of the season to down Missouri
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith Jr. seeing specialist for knee, will not be at Bud Walton Arena for Arkansas-Missouri
It’s no surprise that Arkansas’ uber-talented freshman Nick Smith Jr. will not be suiting up for the Razorbacks Wednesday night against Missouri. It is, however, surprising that Smith will not even be at Bud Walton Arena, according to a team spokesperson. The former 5-star prospect is seeing a...
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Can Hogs Get Aidan Miller on Campus Despite Odds Once Again?
Van Horn once beat Hurricane Ian to get coveted player to campus, but he now has to beat MLB
5newsonline.com
Hogs rally past Missouri for first SEC win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the SEC home opener, #13 Arkansas rallied from down 17 points to take down #20 Missouri, 74-68. Freshman Joseph Pinion led the charge, providing 13 points off the bench. The Razorbacks improve to 1-1 in conference with a date with #22 Auburn on the horizon.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Razorbacks seeking to get back on track against No. 20 Missouri
It seems like a year since the Arkansas Razorbacks have played a basketball game. Yeah, I’m sorry for the lame New Year’s joke, but when you get used to a two-game a week routine, the holidays can play a little havoc with your internal clock. When the No....
Har-Ber High School names new head football coach
Har-Ber High School in Springdale has named its next head football coach.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
talkbusiness.net
Metova relocates HQ from Tennessee to Ledger in downtown Bentonville
Metova Inc., a Tennessee-based software development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Franklin, Tenn., to Bentonville. The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 5) while also disclosing that its internal management team has acquired the firm from Lightview Capital, a Summit, N.J.-based private equity firm. Financial terms were not...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
talkbusiness.net
Corporate sale, controversial demolition part of top Fort Smith metro news in 2022
The $435 million sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a company based in Germany, and Fort Smith voter approval of a tax extension package valued at more than $210 million were some of the key news in the metro during 2022. Following are the top five stories, followed by...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
