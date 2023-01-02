ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Hogs rally past Missouri for first SEC win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the SEC home opener, #13 Arkansas rallied from down 17 points to take down #20 Missouri, 74-68. Freshman Joseph Pinion led the charge, providing 13 points off the bench. The Razorbacks improve to 1-1 in conference with a date with #22 Auburn on the horizon.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center

Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Metova relocates HQ from Tennessee to Ledger in downtown Bentonville

Metova Inc., a Tennessee-based software development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Franklin, Tenn., to Bentonville. The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 5) while also disclosing that its internal management team has acquired the firm from Lightview Capital, a Summit, N.J.-based private equity firm. Financial terms were not...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation

It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

