What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant
Chad Bumphis is going home. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach. It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis,...
MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer
Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
WTOK-TV
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
