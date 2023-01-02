Read full article on original website
Lord Vader
2d ago
He just threw caution to the! I hope he gets the appropriate sentence! Cops can't do what they want to!
Reply
8
Yeanell
2d ago
Tony Clayton: Please don’t show him no mercy hold him accountable.. Thanks in advance
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
After officer's arrest, WBRZ obtains key video in Addis chase investigation
BRUSLY- The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained traffic camera video that shows the moment an Addis police officer slammed into a car, killing two teenage girls. WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to show the moment of impact. The video shows that the car the girls were in clearly had...
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
wbrz.com
Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
theadvocate.com
Why didn't an ankle monitor stop a murder-suicide? Prosecutors hope phone logs will tell.
Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying. Phone records sought via subpoena...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
wbrz.com
Sources: FBI joins investigation into missing money at WBR Sheriff's Office
PORT ALLEN - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the FBI has joined the investigation looking into missing money at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The WBRZ Investigative Unit also learned that Sheriff Mike Cazes recently stopped paying the deputy at the center of investigation following...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says
Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Louisiana officer arrested for role in high-speed car chase that killed 2 teens: "That cop has a lot of questions to answer"
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Comments / 23