kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
KTVL
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
KTVL
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
KTVL
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
iheart.com
Salem Police Make Major Drug Bust
Detectives from the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit arrested two Salem residents yesterday afternoon, as part of a months-long investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and guns and the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, age 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, age 50, were arrested without...
