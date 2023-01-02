Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This
Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
Landon Collins a perfect fit for hybrid role with Giants’ defense
Landon Collins likes to call himself a hybrid: someone who can play both linebacker and defensive back. Someone who can track the ball through the air, with instincts to still stuff plays closer to the line of scrimmage. But during a recent defensive meeting, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wanted to clarify something for Collins. “I told him not one of those, whatever those little hybrids are,” Martindale recalled. “It’s gotta be a sports car hybrid if he’s such a thing.” When asked by The Post about that exchange, Collins laughed, and said Martindale specifically referenced a Cadillac model in that Thursday meeting...
Steelers vs Browns: Pittsburgh Thursday practice report
Here is the Thursday practice update for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in the season finale. Several players returned to practice on Thursday but there were a couple of new additions as well.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers
When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
NFL Analysis Network
Former Coach Thinks Commanders Should Trade For Derek Carr
The Washington Commanders’ season officially came to an end last week when they lost an embarrassing game to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Looking for a spark, head coach Ron Rivera opted to return to Carson Wentz as his starter and the decision backfired. Wentz looked good in relief of...
One-time NFL MVP theorizes how league will play remaining schedule
One-time NFL MVP and WFAN radio personality Boomer Esiason offered his theory on how the league might move forward with its schedule following the Damar Hamlin injury.
iheart.com
Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL announced it will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3). "After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the...
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season
Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
Bears QB Justin Fields Comes Up Just Shy Of This Huge NFL Record
Outside of Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears haven’t had much to get excited about during the 2022 season. They are currently riding a nine-game losing streak and are well on their way to a likely top-two pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. When Ryan Poles took over the front...
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update
The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
NFL Analysis Network
