ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This

Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Landon Collins a perfect fit for hybrid role with Giants’ defense

Landon Collins likes to call himself a hybrid: someone who can play both linebacker and defensive back. Someone who can track the ball through the air, with instincts to still stuff plays closer to the line of scrimmage. But during a recent defensive meeting, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wanted to clarify something for Collins. “I told him not one of those, whatever those little hybrids are,” Martindale recalled. “It’s gotta be a sports car hybrid if he’s such a thing.” When asked by The Post about that exchange, Collins laughed, and said Martindale specifically referenced a Cadillac model in that Thursday meeting...
WASHINGTON, CA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers

When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Former Coach Thinks Commanders Should Trade For Derek Carr

The Washington Commanders’ season officially came to an end last week when they lost an embarrassing game to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Looking for a spark, head coach Ron Rivera opted to return to Carson Wentz as his starter and the decision backfired. Wentz looked good in relief of...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game

The NFL announced it will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3). "After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season

Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy