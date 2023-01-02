Landon Collins likes to call himself a hybrid: someone who can play both linebacker and defensive back. Someone who can track the ball through the air, with instincts to still stuff plays closer to the line of scrimmage. But during a recent defensive meeting, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wanted to clarify something for Collins. “I told him not one of those, whatever those little hybrids are,” Martindale recalled. “It’s gotta be a sports car hybrid if he’s such a thing.” When asked by The Post about that exchange, Collins laughed, and said Martindale specifically referenced a Cadillac model in that Thursday meeting...

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO