counton2.com
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary. Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
live5news.com
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
crbjbizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
counton2.com
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
live5news.com
‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel. She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as...
live5news.com
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
ProPublica
ProPublica Hires Reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes to Join Its Unit in the South
ProPublica announced Thursday that reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes is joining the newsroom’s unit in the South. Hawes comes to ProPublica from The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, where she has worked for 18 years, most recently as a watchdog and public service reporter. Hawes was part of the team that won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for public service for the series “Till Death Do Us Part,” which examined South Carolina’s failure to protect women from often-fatal domestic abuse. Hawes also was a 2019 Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, along with fellow reporter Deanna Pan, for their series “An Undying Mystery,” about the youngest person ever executed in South Carolina. Hawes has written on topics ranging from persistent failures in public education to prison violence to racial injustice, including a recent project investigating how an intellectually disabled Black man became the victim of horrific labor trafficking right under the noses of police and prosecutors.
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
live5news.com
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
live5news.com
Live 5 Exclusive: Lowcountry woman shares her ‘difficult abortion decision’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over nine months since Lowcountry native, Jill Hartle, found out she was pregnant. Now, she should be celebrating the birth of her first child. However, with a severe birth defect that would have ultimately led to her child’s death, she remains...
live5news.com
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project
The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
