Charleston County, SC

counton2.com

New details released on James Island pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary. Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul

Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
CHARLESTON, SC
ProPublica

ProPublica Hires Reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes to Join Its Unit in the South

ProPublica announced Thursday that reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes is joining the newsroom’s unit in the South. Hawes comes to ProPublica from The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, where she has worked for 18 years, most recently as a watchdog and public service reporter. Hawes was part of the team that won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for public service for the series “Till Death Do Us Part,” which examined South Carolina’s failure to protect women from often-fatal domestic abuse. Hawes also was a 2019 Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, along with fellow reporter Deanna Pan, for their series “An Undying Mystery,” about the youngest person ever executed in South Carolina. Hawes has written on topics ranging from persistent failures in public education to prison violence to racial injustice, including a recent project investigating how an intellectually disabled Black man became the victim of horrific labor trafficking right under the noses of police and prosecutors.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
multihousingnews.com

Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project

The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...

