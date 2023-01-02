ProPublica announced Thursday that reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes is joining the newsroom’s unit in the South. Hawes comes to ProPublica from The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, where she has worked for 18 years, most recently as a watchdog and public service reporter. Hawes was part of the team that won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for public service for the series “Till Death Do Us Part,” which examined South Carolina’s failure to protect women from often-fatal domestic abuse. Hawes also was a 2019 Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, along with fellow reporter Deanna Pan, for their series “An Undying Mystery,” about the youngest person ever executed in South Carolina. Hawes has written on topics ranging from persistent failures in public education to prison violence to racial injustice, including a recent project investigating how an intellectually disabled Black man became the victim of horrific labor trafficking right under the noses of police and prosecutors.

