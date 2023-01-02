Lions-Packers flexed to Sunday Night Football as NFL reveals entire Week 18 schedule
The Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game in Week 18 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football with Wild-Card possibilities on the line.
The NFL released the schedule with kickoff times and broadcast networks for all 16 games in the final week of the season on Monday.
Here are the playoff scenarios surrounding Game 272:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks clinch a playoff berth with: SEA win + GB loss
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Lions clinch a playoff berth with: DET win + SEA loss
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Packers clinch a playoff berth with: GB win
Saturday (Jan. 7)
- Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)
- Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)
Sunday (Jan. 8)
- New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
