Lions-Packers flexed to Sunday Night Football as NFL reveals entire Week 18 schedule

The Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game in Week 18 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football with Wild-Card possibilities on the line.

The NFL released the schedule with kickoff times and broadcast networks for all 16 games in the final week of the season on Monday.

Here are the playoff scenarios surrounding Game 272:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks clinch a playoff berth with: SEA win + GB loss

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lions clinch a playoff berth with: DET win + SEA loss

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Packers clinch a playoff berth with: GB win

Saturday (Jan. 7)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)

Sunday (Jan. 8)