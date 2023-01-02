Read full article on original website
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Austria avalanche caught on video; all 10 people feared missing found alive
Rescue workers initially feared 10 people were missing in the avalanche, based on a video from a ski guest taken right before the avalanche occurred.
4 Ways To Prevent Ski Injuries on the Slopes This Winter, According to a Ski Instructor
Growing up, I always heard stories about my mom, the terrific skier—my uncle, too. See, they were ski instructors in college, teaching any and all how to maneuver the mountain at one of the best ski resorts. And when they weren’t teaching, they were zipping down black diamonds like it was no big deal at all. But here’s the thing: Somehow, some way, despite being the descendant of skiing royalty, I had never gone skiing growing up. Still, I (very foolishly) thought that it must run in my blood, so when my best friend said he wanted to go skiing while on our Colorado vacation in October 2019, I was all too eager to sign up without giving much thought to ski injuries.
RideApart
After The Hornet And Transalp, Is Honda Working On A GB750?
Honda went to work in Fall 2022. After debuting the CB750 Hornet at Intermot in October, Big Red hit us with a one-two combo by dropping the XL750 Transalp at EICMA. Both models leveraged historic Honda nameplates but championed an all-new parallel-twin powerplant to meet today’s middleweight class demands.
WATCH: Huge Bobcat Masterfully ‘Juke’s Rabbit in Wild Hunt
Cats, big or small, are all built to kill. And this enormous bobcat proves it with a super sleek maneuver that’ll have you going back for the replay. In sports, it’s a juke, a jab step, or all around excellence in evasive maneuvers. In nature, it’s the difference between life and death. One of the latest wild clips from Nature Is Metal shows exactly this as a large bobcat (Lynx rufus) displays phenomenal hunting experience as she takes down a rabbit.
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
Austria avalanche: 10 missing skiers found alive, four of them injured
Ten people initially feared buried under snow after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria have been found, according to authorities. Just before 1am on Monday, police confirmed all the missing had been accounted for, the Austria Press Agency reported. Authorities said four people were injured, including a...
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
RideApart
Ducati To Introduce Nine Models To Indian Market In 2023
Not all motorcycles speak to India’s two-wheeler consumers. As a result, many manufacturers send big-bore tourers and flagship superbikes elsewhere around the globe. Ducati remains undeterred by the challenges of the Indian moto market, however. The Bologna outfit has shipped its top-of-the-line sportbikes and adventurers to the subcontinent in recent years and that steady stream will only continue in 2023.
Enormous Viking hall unearthed in Denmark
Scientists have uncovered the remains of a huge building that likely dates to the era of Denmark’s first king. Researchers see similarities between the sprawling structure and those built during the reign of Harald “Bluetooth” Blåtand, for which the short-range wireless technology is named. Archaeologists at the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland report they’ve discovered an ancient Viking hall — the biggest one found in more than a decade, and unlike any other known to exist in the area. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before...
RideApart
Rider Ali Abdo Sets New World Record For Longest Journey By Electric Bike
Adventure rider Ali Abdo has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s longest journey on an electric motorcycle by an individual rider. He traveled 12,749 kilometers (about 7,921.86 miles) in 30 days, riding across Egypt for his “The Ride to COP27” journey. The trip...
RideApart
Is Yamaha All Set To Release The YZF-R9 In 2024?
Yamaha has a gem of a streetbike lineup in the form of the MT series. Over the course of the last few years, the MT naked bike range has given birth to the XSR lineup, as well as more recently, the Tenere 700 and YZF-R7. Now, with the YZF-R6 supersport well and truly relegated to the circuit, and the YZF-R7 not quite occupying the same space as the 600cc supersport, a gaping hole exists in Yamaha's YZF-R lineup.
BBC
Scottish skiing gets lift as European snow goes downhill in warmer weather
Scotland's ski resorts are enjoying a strong start to the season as some resorts elsewhere in Europe struggle for snow. Relative warmth has been far from ideal for some resorts in countries such as France and Switzerland. However, at venues such as the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire, business is...
