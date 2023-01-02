Read full article on original website
Tom Doak to design 10th course for Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina
There will be a 10th course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in the Cradle of American Golf. The resort announced architect Tom Doak will lead the design and build of a golf course that will be built on part of a 900-acre plot of land Pinehurst Resort owns in Aberdeen, N.C., just 4 miles south of the famed resort's main clubhouse where a course once known as The Pit resided.
Scottie Scheffler jokes about Masters champions dinner seating chart for LIV Golf players
With the great schism in pro golf in 2022, the major championships have become and will likely continue to be slightly awkward affairs where PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf players get together to compete. Nowhere will it perhaps be more awkward than at the Masters Tournament, which...
Patrick Cantlay starts 2023 without a clothing or equipment sponsorship
Patrick Cantlay will start the 2023 without a clothing or equipment sponsorship, making him golf's biggest free agent heading into the new year. Cantlay has been seen around Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course without the Huge Boss logo that fans have grown accustomed to seeing on Cantlay's threads. He's also currently not signed to be a Titleist and FootJoy staffer, so he has a big blank space on his black staff bag where the Acushnet family of companies once had real estate.
PGA Tour eliminates 15-year requirement to earn lifetime membership
Did you know the PGA Tour offers a lifetime membership to players who win at least 20 times in their careers?. It's true, and it's a great perk for players who have accomplished so much in their careers that the Tour feels they have earned the right to no longer be concerned with how they can maintain status later in their careers.
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Final hour of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Sunday telecast to go commercial-free
For golf fans, the commercial load is probably the most difficult part of watching the sport. It can be too much sometimes, interrupting the flow of the event. However, the TV networks airing the PGA Tour shell out nearly a billion dollars per year for the rights to show the golf, so they have to make it back somehow.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions model and fantasy golf rankings
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
PGA Tour lifetime membership: How to get it, how many wins, the benefits
Rory McIlroy won the 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th-career PGA Tour win, putting him on the precipice of securing PGA Tour lifetime membership. A PGA Tour player can earn lifetime membership by doing just one thing. If a PGA Tour player wins 20 PGA Tour events in their career, they instantly obtain lifetime membership whenever they hit that milestone. They can never lose PGA Tour status, no matter how they play for rest of their career, from that point forward unless they resign their membership. They can lose voting rights if they don't play the minimum number of PGA Tour events (15) in a season, but that's about it.
What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format
Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
Jordan Spieth politely asks a fan to not talk so loudly about his bets while Spieth putts
Look, sports betting is expanding rapidly nationwide. Lots more people have access to legal sports betting, and so there are way more people than there once was with action on pretty much any sporting event. That includes golf, which is a niche betting sport but becoming more popular among punters.
