Rory McIlroy won the 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th-career PGA Tour win, putting him on the precipice of securing PGA Tour lifetime membership. A PGA Tour player can earn lifetime membership by doing just one thing. If a PGA Tour player wins 20 PGA Tour events in their career, they instantly obtain lifetime membership whenever they hit that milestone. They can never lose PGA Tour status, no matter how they play for rest of their career, from that point forward unless they resign their membership. They can lose voting rights if they don't play the minimum number of PGA Tour events (15) in a season, but that's about it.

21 HOURS AGO