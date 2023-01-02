Read full article on original website
2022’s climate disasters, from storms and floods to heat waves and droughts
The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms – and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts.
Flash floods inundate highways in the Bay Area and the Midwest is under winter weather watch as extreme weather hits parts of US to start 2023
A year of extreme weather ended in floods and landslides while 2023 begins with power outages and snowstorms.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
West bracing for life-threatening storm as record warmth spreads across East Coast
The West Coast will be impacted by a major and life-threatening storm on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing whipping winds and heavy snow and drenching rainfall.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days.
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO
More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens the Midwest
A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. More than 3 million people are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. CT in parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. And...
