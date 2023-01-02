Read full article on original website
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
Constitutional carry bill with 26 cosponsors back again in Nebraska Legislature
Sen. Tom Brewer acted on a promise made during the 2022 session to once again bring a so-called “constitutional carry” bill to the Legislature this year. The Gordon senator’s bill (LB77), which was among 91 pieces of legislation introduced on Thursday, would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit or required safety training.
WATCH LIVE: DHS secretary outlines border security plans
WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlines the Biden administration's plans to address the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He was scheduled to begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. The administration said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico...
Wyoming Republican Party Issues Statement on Speaker of the U.S. House Balloting
The current Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives election seems confusing to many of us. There have been 14 Congressional Speaker of the House elections requiring multiple ballots. The last time it happened was 100 years ago. Each state is guaranteed at least one Representative, with one for every...
As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s political troubles don’t stop at the Washington Beltway. In his conservative, Central California hometown of Bakersfield – where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans flock to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hall – some voters are asking if what has become an embarrassing bid to succeed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came at the expense of the twin engines of the local economy – oil production and agriculture.
Local professor weighs in as process of electing Speaker of the House drags on
WASHINGTON - After three days of voting, a speaker has not been elected. Congress remains deadlocked in its search for a Speaker of the House, despite ongoing negotiations with conservative members of the Republican Party, known as the Freedom Caucus, and a series of concessions. Republican frontrunner Kevin McCarthy has...
FEEDBACK: Is the Freedom Caucus opposition to Kevin McCarthy a good thing for the country?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. House of Representatives is still struggling to elect a Speaker of the House. Lawmakers failed to elect a leader after holding several rounds of voting today. Thursday morning, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy met with some of holdouts, offering them deals to win their support. However, members of the far-right […]
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century.. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds abortion bans
The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld that the state's abortion bans are constitutional, with two justices dissenting. In an opinion released Thursday afternoon, a 3-2 majority denied requests to block Idaho's three abortion bans in Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho, which combined three challenges to the laws into one case.
Nebraska's Flood says messy fight over speaker in Congress has produced some good
Mike Flood spent a decade in the Nebraska Legislature, including six years as its speaker. So he well knows the legislative process can be a messy and frustrating one. That’s why the now-U.S. congressman vowed Wednesday to keep pushing forward to elect Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives, no matter how long it takes.
