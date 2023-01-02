ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
WausauPilot

What buyers should consider in the current housing market

The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping 17% below the pre-pandemic estimates in 2019. After months of weathering unimaginably high prices and endless bidding wars,...
Sourcing Journal

NRF’s Chief Economist Watching Inflation Trends and Recession Risks

While retail price increases have started to stabilize, the economic outlook for 2023 remains hazy. “This year starts with the possibility of easing inflation but also uncertainty as the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes continue to increase the risk of a recession,” National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said. Data shows inflation cooling over the past five months. In November, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation up 7.1 percent year-over-year, down from 7.7 percent in October and lower than its peak of 9.1 percent in June. Though it appears to be trending down, inflation is “not going away”...
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 1, 2023 | Rates remain relatively low

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates are starting out the new...

