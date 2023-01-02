Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktbb.com
Missing woman sought in Gregg County
LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office asked Thursday for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Officials said Retha Pauls, white, female, 77 years of age, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. at a home on Tryon Road near the Williams Road intersection in Longview. Pauls is approximately 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with short sandy brown hair and green eyes. She was believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford F150 four-door truck that has scrap metal in the bed and has damage from a previous accident. Pauls’s truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window. Officials say Pauls suffers from a medical condition and needs her medication as well. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or your local law enforcement agency. Click here for any updates.
ktbb.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported runaway
LINDALE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported runaway identified as Alannis Skye Loving. According to a news release, the father reported that his daughter had run away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale. The report was made on October 18, 2022, and several leads on her whereabouts have proved to be unreliable, according to officials. The father has made contact with Skye by text in the recent past. Skye is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’2”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is not on any medications and does not suffer from any physical or mental illness. It was also reported that Skye frequently runs away from home and does have friends in the Lindale area. If you have any information as to Skye’s whereabouts, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
ktbb.com
Victim identified in Upshur County fire
UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.
ktbb.com
Tyler shooting suspect arrested
TYLER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man in an ambulance receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers were told that the shooter had left the scene in a vehicle… that vehicle, occupied by the suspect and a family member, was located in the Texas Bank parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident. He has been named as Jacob Wayne Gore of Tyler. Police say he is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. He has been identified as Dalton Morgan of Henderson.
ktbb.com
Officials: Inmate arrested after escaping, breaking into two houses
TYLER – An inmate who escaped while being transported to a different location was arrested Tuesday after breaking into two houses, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, he was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive in Tyler. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade. The sheriff’s office says Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive. The detention officer called for other law enforcement, and the inmate was captured quickly again on Wisteria Drive, according to authorities.
ktbb.com
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE – Records show one of two people convicted of capital murder in the notorious 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the five victims from the restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a massive hemorrhagic stroke while serving his life sentence, and it “could not be determined” whether his death was caused by a pre-existing condition or a condition developed after his imprisonment. The report says Hartsfield died on May 4, 2022 while with medical staff.
ktbb.com
Children’s Park takes lights down early due to thefts
TYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler has some unfortunate news to share — and sadly, it’s not without precedent. According to its Facebook page, “It is with a sad and heavy heart to share this as we start out 2023, but we will have to take down our Christmas lights a month earlier than originally planned. You have the rest of this week to visit them before St Nic’s takes them down next weekend. Unfortunately, the thieves came back last week and stole even more than the first time [a few days before Christmas]…Now our board will be looking into possibly adding preventative security measures in the park so we can keep a better eye on things. Click here for more details, including how you can support the Children’s Park.
ktbb.com
Kilgore ISD agrees to settlement offer in 2016 tax revenue lawsuit
KILGORE – Six years after its filing, a lawsuit alleging improper collection of tax revenues against Kilgore ISD has reached a preliminary settlement, according to the district. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit requested relief and a refund of taxes totaling $4 million that were collected after the district repealed the local optional homestead exemption in 2015 when the Texas Legislature was working to make the exemption mandatory. According to our news partner KETK, the district said in its statement that Kilgore ISD taxpayers should soon expect to receive “first notices containing information regarding the class action settlement details.”
Comments / 0