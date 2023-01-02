ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
Sam Smith announces Gloria the Tour coming to Dickies Arena in September

January 5, 2023— (Fort Worth, TX) — Today, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off this summer and make a stop to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7th with special guest, Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria.
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth

It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady

Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth

Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
