Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: The history behind a historic 1914 Fort Worth movie theater
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We’re at the Isis Theater right here in Fort Worth, and this is the home for everything entertainment. But behind the beautiful exterior of this theater is a rich history filled with many highs and lows. It all dates back to the early 1910s....
fortworthreport.org
Despite echoes of past, Opal Lee shares hope for Fort Worth’s future
Opal Lee is not just the “Grandmother of Juneenth,” a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated civil rights activist for her March2DC campaign and her advocacy to make Juneteenth a national holiday — she’s also full of surprises. At 96, she walks slowly into the room for her interview,...
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
fortworthreport.org
Sam Smith announces Gloria the Tour coming to Dickies Arena in September
January 5, 2023— (Fort Worth, TX) — Today, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off this summer and make a stop to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7th with special guest, Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria.
fortworthreport.org
The reel deal: Ahead of legislative session, Fort Worth directs attention to supporting film projects in the city
Fort Worth is more than 1,400 miles away from Hollywood, but the recent addition of major TV shows filmed in the city, like Taylor Sheridan’s “1883” and production of a forthcoming spinoff on Bass Reeves, makes the distance feel much smaller. In a list of their priorities...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth
It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
koxe.com
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
fwtx.com
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth
Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
fox4news.com
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Comments / 0