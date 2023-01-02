ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest

TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
CELINA, TX
fortworthreport.org

Burks joins Varghese Summersett as partner

Tiffany Burks, a former top prosecutor and DA candidate with 24 years of trial experience, has joined Varghese Summersett as a partner in the firm’s criminal division. Burks, who retired as Deputy Chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in 2021 to launch a “People Over Politics” campaign for District Attorney, brings vast experience and skills to the Varghese Summersett team.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge

Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Nonprofits Expand to Help Families in Rural Areas

As North Texas grows, some nonprofits that serve rural areas are seeing more families in need of food, transitional housing and other critical needs. Leaders from Grace Bridge Food Bank and The Servolution Network talked about the trends they're seeing, how they're working to fill in the gaps and how the organizations are planning for the future.
CELINA, TX
People

Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day

Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
GRANBURY, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX

