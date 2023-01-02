Read full article on original website
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
KWTX
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
fortworthreport.org
Burks joins Varghese Summersett as partner
Tiffany Burks, a former top prosecutor and DA candidate with 24 years of trial experience, has joined Varghese Summersett as a partner in the firm’s criminal division. Burks, who retired as Deputy Chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in 2021 to launch a “People Over Politics” campaign for District Attorney, brings vast experience and skills to the Varghese Summersett team.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
fortworthreport.org
The reel deal: Ahead of legislative session, Fort Worth directs attention to supporting film projects in the city
Fort Worth is more than 1,400 miles away from Hollywood, but the recent addition of major TV shows filmed in the city, like Taylor Sheridan’s “1883” and production of a forthcoming spinoff on Bass Reeves, makes the distance feel much smaller. In a list of their priorities...
fortworthreport.org
Despite echoes of past, Opal Lee shares hope for Fort Worth’s future
Opal Lee is not just the “Grandmother of Juneenth,” a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated civil rights activist for her March2DC campaign and her advocacy to make Juneteenth a national holiday — she’s also full of surprises. At 96, she walks slowly into the room for her interview,...
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge
Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
fortworthreport.org
As legislators try to curb property tax bills, here’s what Fort Worth lawmakers propose
Owning a home in Fort Worth keeps getting costlier. That’s a reality that David O’Brien, executive director at Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth Inc., knows all too well. The organization provides counseling and education for low- to moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. He’s seen firsthand...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Nonprofits Expand to Help Families in Rural Areas
As North Texas grows, some nonprofits that serve rural areas are seeing more families in need of food, transitional housing and other critical needs. Leaders from Grace Bridge Food Bank and The Servolution Network talked about the trends they're seeing, how they're working to fill in the gaps and how the organizations are planning for the future.
Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day
Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
fortworthreport.org
How a Fort Worth journalist met the humans behind Tarrant County’s natural gas drilling boom
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Last February, just a few weeks after we became colleagues, I looked at government reporter Rachel Behrndt and said: “Let’s just go over there and see what happens.”
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
fox4news.com
Drive-by shooting at Dallas short-term rental leaves neighbors petitioning to stop rentals
DALLAS - People in a Dallas neighborhood are left shaken after a party at a short-term rental ended with a drive-by shooting. A neighbor's security camera captured the terrifying moments as about 40 shots rang out, hitting the short-term rental as well as a home across the street and two cars.
