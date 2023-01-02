Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
fortworthreport.org
Despite echoes of past, Opal Lee shares hope for Fort Worth’s future
Opal Lee is not just the “Grandmother of Juneenth,” a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated civil rights activist for her March2DC campaign and her advocacy to make Juneteenth a national holiday — she’s also full of surprises. At 96, she walks slowly into the room for her interview,...
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: The history behind a historic 1914 Fort Worth movie theater
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We’re at the Isis Theater right here in Fort Worth, and this is the home for everything entertainment. But behind the beautiful exterior of this theater is a rich history filled with many highs and lows. It all dates back to the early 1910s....
fortworthreport.org
The reel deal: Ahead of legislative session, Fort Worth directs attention to supporting film projects in the city
Fort Worth is more than 1,400 miles away from Hollywood, but the recent addition of major TV shows filmed in the city, like Taylor Sheridan’s “1883” and production of a forthcoming spinoff on Bass Reeves, makes the distance feel much smaller. In a list of their priorities...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Shelter Alters Policies to Combat Distemper
It’s been somewhat of a logistics challenge at the Fort Worth animal care and control shelter. Veterinarian Kent Glenn said they noticed an uptick in distemper cases starting back in June. “I mean you just have to have a crystal ball to know if it’s going to be distemper....
fortworthreport.org
How a Fort Worth journalist met the humans behind Tarrant County’s natural gas drilling boom
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Last February, just a few weeks after we became colleagues, I looked at government reporter Rachel Behrndt and said: “Let’s just go over there and see what happens.”
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth gets additional housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Fort Worth Housing Solutions is one of 98 local public housing authorities to receive vouchers to house non-elderly people with disabilities as part of a $24.7 million award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fort Worth is set to receive 50 vouchers totaling $462,378. These vouchers will...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
fortworthreport.org
Sam Smith announces Gloria the Tour coming to Dickies Arena in September
January 5, 2023— (Fort Worth, TX) — Today, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off this summer and make a stop to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7th with special guest, Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Families Unable to Join Fort Worth Stock Show Due to ‘Office Error'
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is 10 days away, and a handful of families who would have competed are having to sit this one out through no fault of their own. “It's a lot of work,” said 10-year-old Cash Grubbs. For the better part of a year,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
fox4news.com
Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Comments / 0