Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Shelter Alters Policies to Combat Distemper

It’s been somewhat of a logistics challenge at the Fort Worth animal care and control shelter. Veterinarian Kent Glenn said they noticed an uptick in distemper cases starting back in June. “I mean you just have to have a crystal ball to know if it’s going to be distemper....
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth gets additional housing vouchers for people with disabilities

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is one of 98 local public housing authorities to receive vouchers to house non-elderly people with disabilities as part of a $24.7 million award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fort Worth is set to receive 50 vouchers totaling $462,378. These vouchers will...
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Sam Smith announces Gloria the Tour coming to Dickies Arena in September

January 5, 2023— (Fort Worth, TX) — Today, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off this summer and make a stop to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7th with special guest, Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE

