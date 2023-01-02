ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
Bad Bunny Not Sorry For Destroying a Female Fan's Property: Will She Sue?

Bad Bunny has responded to a video showing him submerging a fan's phone. A social media video shows a fan approaching the Un Verano Sin Ti musician, and attempting to take a selfie with him before he grabs the device and throws it into the air and into the water (or into the bushes as some reports said).
Fetty Wap in Trouble: Rapper's Sentencing on Drug Charge Rescheduled in March

Fetty Wap will soon determine the length of his jail time after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The official documents obtained by AllHipHop revealed that the supposed Jan. 18 Fetty Wap's sentencing was rescheduled for March 9. Judge Joanna Seybert delayed it through a court order she issued on Wednesday, saying that the US Probation Department asked the judge to postpone the proceedings.
J Cole New Album 2023: Rapper Hinting Music Comeback After THIS?

Is J. Cole releasing a new album? Well, his Instagram account suggests so!. Fans of the Dreamville Records founder are celebrating the idea that he will make a huge comeback this year. In the past few years, fans, in whatever genre, have always been correct in predicting that their favorite...
Quavo New Music 2023: Rapper Drops 'Without You' Months after Takeoff's Death

In November 2022, a gunman shot and killed Migos rapper Takeoff, which devastated the hip-hop community, its fans, and his uncle and long-time collaborator, Quavo. Quavo publicly grieved the death of Takeoff, but behind the scenes, he turned his pain into music. Two months after the tragic and sudden death,...
Quentin Miller Still Not Paid 'Properly' Despite Doing THIS To Drake

When people hear the name Quentin Miller, "ghostwriter" might be the next thing that comes after, as he was largely associated with the "under-the-table" job with some big musicians like Drake. In the past, speculations have risen, accusing Miller of being Drizzy's ghostwriter. Numerous times, he denied it. But now,...
Julia Fox Reveals Short-lived Relationship with Kanye West Wasn't Intimate: 'It Just Never Got There'

Julia Fox has addressed her controversial and very short-lived relationship with Kanye West numerous times before, but apparently, there's more to know. The "Uncut Gems" actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, and shared some hilarious and shady stuff that went down between herself, West, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Takeoff Murder Suspect Out of Jail After Posting $1M Bond [REPORT]

The lead suspect in Takeoff's murder, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been released from jail prior to his trial after posting bond release. In a recent report from TMZ, it was revealed that Clark had posted a bond that amounted to $1,000,000. He recently walked out of the Harris County Jail in Texas last Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023.
Kanye West NOT Dead: Death Hoaxes Emerge As Rapper Remains 'Missing'

West, who officially changed his name to Ye, has been out of sight in the past weeks. His ex-business manager Thomas St. John declared him missing after failing to find the rapper anywhere to serve him with legal documents, according to Daily Loud. Due to the lack of update, "Kanye...

