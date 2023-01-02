Read full article on original website
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
Angela Simmons, Yo Gotti Officially Dating: Couple Finally Hard Launch Relationship on Instagram [LOOK]
Over the weekend, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons wiped their Instagram accounts clean in preparation for their big New Year announcement: they're officially dating!. The CMG rap mogul and businesswoman shared a series of pictures of themselves looking stunning, decked in all black posing next to and inside a Rolls-Royce.
Dionne Warwick 'Out-Gangstered' Snoop Dogg? Rapper Revealed 'We Were Scared, Shook Up!'
Dionne Warwick has been around for decades, and she has established herself to be one of the most prominent and legendary vocalists. But not only is she prominent, but she is also, apparently, very powerful. Powerful enough to scare Snoop Dogg and his friends when she invited them over to...
Bad Bunny Not Sorry For Destroying a Female Fan's Property: Will She Sue?
Bad Bunny has responded to a video showing him submerging a fan's phone. A social media video shows a fan approaching the Un Verano Sin Ti musician, and attempting to take a selfie with him before he grabs the device and throws it into the air and into the water (or into the bushes as some reports said).
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII: Is Her 7-Month-Old Son Making His Debut In Public?
With only six weeks till the Super Bowl, people are eager to see Rihanna perform once again. The "We Found Love" singer is reportedly planning to include her seven-month-old kid in the event, and she is already putting all of her effort into getting ready for her Half Time debut.
SZA Bullied in High school? Singer Says 'Things That Made Me Lame Made Me into Who I Am'
Much to everyone's surprise, SZA wasn't the popular girl back in high school, in fact, she was considered one of the lame kids and was bullied for it. But it was that experience that changed and it motivated her to aim for success. The Grammy-Awarded singer revealed in her interview...
Fetty Wap in Trouble: Rapper's Sentencing on Drug Charge Rescheduled in March
Fetty Wap will soon determine the length of his jail time after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The official documents obtained by AllHipHop revealed that the supposed Jan. 18 Fetty Wap's sentencing was rescheduled for March 9. Judge Joanna Seybert delayed it through a court order she issued on Wednesday, saying that the US Probation Department asked the judge to postpone the proceedings.
Quentin Miller’s Ghostwriting Allegations Ruining His Career? Rapper Claims Nas Distanced Himself from Him
It appears that the ghostwriting allegations surrounding Quentin Miller's contribution to Nas' recent album "King's Disease 3" has taken a toll on his personal career as he noted that the legendary rapper has distanced himself from him; what happened?. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, many fans noted that the musician...
J Cole New Album 2023: Rapper Hinting Music Comeback After THIS?
Is J. Cole releasing a new album? Well, his Instagram account suggests so!. Fans of the Dreamville Records founder are celebrating the idea that he will make a huge comeback this year. In the past few years, fans, in whatever genre, have always been correct in predicting that their favorite...
Kanye West Found? Rapper Rumored To Appear at Black Star Line Festival
Due to his MIA status, West became one of the latest victims of death hoaxes. His ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, said he has been missing as he could not find him anywhere to serve him with legal documents. But the rapper might come out soon as he is rumored...
Quavo New Music 2023: Rapper Drops 'Without You' Months after Takeoff's Death
In November 2022, a gunman shot and killed Migos rapper Takeoff, which devastated the hip-hop community, its fans, and his uncle and long-time collaborator, Quavo. Quavo publicly grieved the death of Takeoff, but behind the scenes, he turned his pain into music. Two months after the tragic and sudden death,...
Quentin Miller Still Not Paid 'Properly' Despite Doing THIS To Drake
When people hear the name Quentin Miller, "ghostwriter" might be the next thing that comes after, as he was largely associated with the "under-the-table" job with some big musicians like Drake. In the past, speculations have risen, accusing Miller of being Drizzy's ghostwriter. Numerous times, he denied it. But now,...
Julia Fox Reveals Short-lived Relationship with Kanye West Wasn't Intimate: 'It Just Never Got There'
Julia Fox has addressed her controversial and very short-lived relationship with Kanye West numerous times before, but apparently, there's more to know. The "Uncut Gems" actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, and shared some hilarious and shady stuff that went down between herself, West, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
R. Kelly, Aaliyah Marriage Fiasco: Singer's Abuse of Silence by Non-Disclosure Agreement?
More sinister and heinous things R. Kelly has done to Aaliyah have come to light following the release of the last two installments of "Surviving R. Kelly." The documentary series allows the disgraced R&B singers' survivors to shed light on the traumatic experiences they had to endure beneath the wrath of R. Kelly.
Takeoff Murder Suspect Out of Jail After Posting $1M Bond [REPORT]
The lead suspect in Takeoff's murder, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been released from jail prior to his trial after posting bond release. In a recent report from TMZ, it was revealed that Clark had posted a bond that amounted to $1,000,000. He recently walked out of the Harris County Jail in Texas last Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023.
Kanye West 'Disappearing Act' for PR? Rapper Still Serious About 2024 Presidential Bid
Kanye West isn't going anywhere anytime soon, despite the rumors of his sudden disappearance or death, because he has bigger things to think about. According to Odds Checker, the "Gold Digger" rapper has a 45% chance of running for president in 2024. As many are aware, West has been a...
Kanye West NOT Dead: Death Hoaxes Emerge As Rapper Remains 'Missing'
West, who officially changed his name to Ye, has been out of sight in the past weeks. His ex-business manager Thomas St. John declared him missing after failing to find the rapper anywhere to serve him with legal documents, according to Daily Loud. Due to the lack of update, "Kanye...
