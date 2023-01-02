Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Max Domi on the trade rumors, and the Chicago Blackhawks trade bait board
Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi on the trade rumors: “It’s part of being a pro, part of the territory. You have a job to write stories & where you get your sources, sometimes I don’t know, but you guys seem to have an idea of what’s going to happen. End of the day, our job doesn’t change.”
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Yardbarker
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Dodgers Discussed Potential Deal With Pirates
As the offseason has officially entered the new year, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain determined to fill an outfield-sized vacancy at the center field position. With the non-tender of Cody Bellinger and miss on signing Kevin Kiermaier, Los Angeles has seemingly turned to the trade market as they look for a new center fielder.
Yardbarker
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market
The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation. The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now.
Yardbarker
Former Cy Young Winner Would Be Perfect Trade Option For Red Sox If Teams Big Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly have had an interesting offseason. The Red Sox have made some intriguing moves but one more they could make that could put themselves into World Series contention is swinging a massive deal for Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber. Boston has had a roller coaster of an...
Yardbarker
Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen
The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...
Where will the Cardinals pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Arizona Cardinals now have a 4-12 record after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 20-19 in Week 17. The Cardinals’ sixth straight loss continues a season of failing to meet expectations but was an important one for the sake of draft positioning. With the defeat and one week of...
Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges
Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive. Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go... The post Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
