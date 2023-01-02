Read full article on original website
NSU adds Fletcher, Westerfield to administrative staff
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State athletic department added two veteran athletic administrators to its senior staff Thursday. Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian announced the additions of Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs Darian Westerfield and Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development Ventric Fletcher to the NSU staff. "When a...
Lady Demons fall to McNeese after hot start
LAKE CHARLES –Northwestern State got off to a scorching start on Thursday. The heat was doused however by the sludgy finish in a 71-65 loss at McNeese. The Lady Demons (4-8, 0-2) scored 27 points on a 71 percent effort from the floor through the first 10 minutes of the game, but six fourth quarter turnovers leading directly to 12 Cowgirl points was enough for McNeese to get the come-from-behind victory.
Demons travel to McNeese for first SLC road tilt
LAKE CHARLES – Throughout the Northwestern State men's basketball team's non-conference schedule, first-year head coach Corey Gipson often discussed how the slate expedited the growth of the program. The Demons certainly made strides on the road, winning five of their nine non-league games away from Prather Coliseum – four...
Lady Demons take on McNeese in conference road opener
LAKE CHARLES – Northwestern State makes its first Southland Conference road trip of the season looking to build on a solid performance in the conference opener. The Lady Demons (4-7, 0-1) take on McNeese Thursday evening beginning at 5 p.m., as part of NSU's first Southland doubleheader of the season with the NSU men. The game can be seen on ESPN+ with free streaming audio also available at www.nsudemons.com/watch.
