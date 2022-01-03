ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tesla posts record sales but falls short of goals

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4rUl_0k1KWo1V00

Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year.

The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

The shortfall came despite a major year-end sales push that included rare $7,500 discounts in the U.S. on the Models Y and 3, the company's top-selling models.

Tesla Inc., which is based in Austin, Texas, also had to deal with rising cases of the novel coronavirus in China , which cut into production at its Shanghai factory.

With the extra U.S. push, Tesla delivered more than 405,000 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter. But that missed Wall Street projections. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected 427,000 deliveries from October through December and 1.33 million for the full year.

"A great 2022"

"Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply-chain related challenges throughout the year," the electric vehicle and solar panel company said Monday.

Tesla didn't roll out any new models last year, and it's facing increasing competition from legacy automakers and startups such as Lucid and Rivian, which are continually introducing new electric vehicles.

But Musk has promised to start producing the long-awaited Cybertruck electric pickup this year. The company also has started delivering its electric semis.

The discounts, offered during the last two weeks of the year, raised questions about whether demand was softening for Tesla products as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to combat inflation.

That, coupled with Musk's behavior after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, helped to push Tesla shares down more than 65% last year, bumping Musk out of the top spot for the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

The company's stock decline for the year, its worst ever, was more than triple the drop in the S&P 500, which was down 19.4%.

Musk wrote on Twitter Dec. 30 that the company's long-term fundamentals are strong, but "short-term market madness" is unpredictable.

Some investors are worried that Twitter has distracted Musk from the car company. Musk said last month that he plans to remain as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
NASDAQ

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?

CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
Fortune

Elon Musk has destroyed more than half of Twitter’s value in a little over 2 months, investor filing suggests

The saga of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter dominated headlines in 2022. First Musk bid $54.20 for the firm, seemingly a pot joke, then shocked Wall Street by signing a binding merger agreement for that amount, then pulled another shock when he tried to back out of the deal and Twitter sued to compel him to close (when its value looked to be a lot less than his bid). Since Musk took Twitter private, and reportedly laid off half its staff, the value of the social media giant has been unclear. At one point, Musk even warned it could go bankrupt.
The Verge

Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit

If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
The Verge

Tesla falls short of its goal of growing 50 percent in 2022

Tesla delivered just over 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, missing its goal of achieving 50 percent growth year-over-year. The company needed to hit approximately 1.4 million deliveries to meet its target, indicating that transportation and logistics challenges continue to plague the EV company. Tesla said it delivered 405,278 vehicles in...
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.

Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
CBS DFW

Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target

Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock fell more than 12% to close at $108.10 — its lowest level since August of 2020. The shares have tumbled just under 70% since the start of last year, cutting roughly $700 billion off Tesla's value as a public company. After a brutal 2022 for stocks, here's what Wall Street predicts for 2023Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short...
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy