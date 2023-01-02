Watch This Male Lion Get Brutally Shamed Out of His Own Pride. Lions are one of the many animals that live in groups, though they are the only cats that do so. A lion pride is what you call a pack of these stealth hunters. It may include up to three males, a dozen females, and their cubs. Each member has a role to fulfill — the female lions, or lionesses, hunt and provide food for the group, while the male lions protect and defend the territory of the group. The cubs? Well, their job is to look adorable among other things. They do everything together, from hunting for food to raising their young. However, there are instances when the peace of the group is disrupted. An example of this is when a male is kicked out of his pride.

1 DAY AGO