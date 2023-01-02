ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX
Don Tipps Announces Bid for City Council Place 2

Local insurance agent Don Tipps has announced a bid for Amarillo City Council Place 2. In a press release, Tipps noted that he is “a proud, lifetime resident of Amarillo, business owner, and entrepreneur.” Tipps further stated in the release that he is running “to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper.”
AMARILLO, TX
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction. Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving. On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road...
DUMAS, TX
Adrian ISD cancels school on Thursday due to busted water line

ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Adrian Independent School District is cancelling school tomorrow due to a busted water line. Adrian ISD said a water line busted, and that the city is working to repair it. School is cancelled for Thursday, and will resume on Friday.
ADRIAN, TX
Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is asking for volunteers to help with interviews during Senior Interview Week. The Senior Interview Week will be on February 13, to February 17, each in-person interview will last 20 minutes. The interviewer will question students as well as provide valuable feedback to help...
CANYON, TX
Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training. CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties. Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children...
AMARILLO, TX
Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
Hobert "Gunny" Brown Announces Run for Place 4, Howard Smith Announces Exit

Hobert “Gunny” Brown, a United States Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart recipient, philanthropist, and conservative political activist, has announced he will be running for Amarillo City Council Place 4. Shortly after Brown’s announcement, incumbent Howard Smith announced he would not be running for reelection to the same place.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes later this month. ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location, and at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location. Registration...
AMARILLO, TX
Randall County Jail expansion of 2 new pods, allowing more beds

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Jail expansion will be opening two new pods, allowing around 96 more beds. Sheriff Forbis says funding for a project like this one comes two ways, certificates of obligation and half through the American Rescue Plan. “The funding for this project comes...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX

