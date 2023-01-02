Read full article on original website
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Don Tipps Announces Bid for City Council Place 2
Local insurance agent Don Tipps has announced a bid for Amarillo City Council Place 2. In a press release, Tipps noted that he is “a proud, lifetime resident of Amarillo, business owner, and entrepreneur.” Tipps further stated in the release that he is running “to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper.”
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
KFDA
TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping. In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101. There are many factors contributing to...
KFDA
TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction. Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving. On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
KFDA
Adrian ISD cancels school on Thursday due to busted water line
ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Adrian Independent School District is cancelling school tomorrow due to a busted water line. Adrian ISD said a water line busted, and that the city is working to repair it. School is cancelled for Thursday, and will resume on Friday.
KFDA
Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is asking for volunteers to help with interviews during Senior Interview Week. The Senior Interview Week will be on February 13, to February 17, each in-person interview will last 20 minutes. The interviewer will question students as well as provide valuable feedback to help...
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
KFDA
Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training. CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties. Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children...
KFDA
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Gun Violence experts share types of guns used and where violence takes place
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As NewsChannel 10 continues the series on gun violence trends in Amarillo, today we debunk myths over the types of guns used in cases and misunderstandings about where gun violence occurs. “Well certainly a large capacity weapons or or high caliber weapons can do a lot...
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
Some Borger residents to see water interruptions as city repairs water main
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger said water services on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main Street to Harvey will be interrupted to allow city crews to repair water main gate valves. According to a Facebook post made on the city’s Facebook page, residents on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main St to […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Hobert "Gunny" Brown Announces Run for Place 4, Howard Smith Announces Exit
Hobert “Gunny” Brown, a United States Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart recipient, philanthropist, and conservative political activist, has announced he will be running for Amarillo City Council Place 4. Shortly after Brown’s announcement, incumbent Howard Smith announced he would not be running for reelection to the same place.
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes later this month. ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location, and at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location. Registration...
KFDA
Randall County Jail expansion of 2 new pods, allowing more beds
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Jail expansion will be opening two new pods, allowing around 96 more beds. Sheriff Forbis says funding for a project like this one comes two ways, certificates of obligation and half through the American Rescue Plan. “The funding for this project comes...
