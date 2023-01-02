ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

footballscoop.com

Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa. Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE

