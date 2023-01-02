Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Powerful winter storm slammed into SLO County. See dramatic photos and video
From rain-swollen rivers and rock slides to pounding surf, here are some of the sights as San Luis Obispo County recovers from a major storm.
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home
A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside. They declined medical transport.
Storm brought more than 4 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. And more is on the way
Several SLO County spots received more than 2 inches of rain.
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
SLO County lost several popular businesses in 2022. Here are 10
From a beloved Mexican restaurant to a popular fast food joint, here are some of the local businesses that shut their doors in 2022.
Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo
California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 1 as of 9:40 a.m. after closing it earlier Thursday morning due to flooding by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo, north of Guadalupe. The post Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Paso moves ahead with Pioneer Park sale, awaits state approval
Seven years of negotiations over the sale of Pioneer Park to the state of California are close to resolution after the Paso Robles City Council's recent approval of a new agreement between the parties. The decision met with raucous applause from attendees at the Dec. 20 council meeting. "It certainly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County surveys storm damage as rain continues to fall
This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates. Power outages, damage and road closures were reported across San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning in the wake of a powerful “bomb cyclone” storm that blew through the region overnight. In Atascadero, high winds blew off...
Death notices for Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Lois Mae Omara, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Beverly Ann Walter, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
New Times
SLO County prepares for powerful rainstorm
The National Weather Service anticipated that hazardous weather conditions would grip San Luis Obispo County from Jan. 4 to late the next morning. That notice put Jonathan Stornetta, the Paso Robles fire and emergency services chief, on high alert. "We're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valley...
Local accounting firm announces promotion
– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years. “Craig achieved this career milestone...
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
Flooding, power outages and road closures: What happened on first night of SLO County storm
More of Highway 1 in SLO County was also closed due to the storm.
Large surf, high tide close Oceano Dunes creek crossing
The creek crossing at the Oceano Dunes was closed once again Wednesday due to high tide and large surf.
LA Times profiles first Latino winemaker in Paso Robles
Winemaker finds himself managing other people’s expectations of what it means to be a Latino winery owner. – Five years ago, Californians began to take notice of Edgar Torres, a boutique vintner in Paso Robles whose Spanish-inspired wines were already earning accolades. But it was Torres’ backstory that really...
syvnews.com
Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.
Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 154 from both directions as of 6:26 a.m. The post Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0