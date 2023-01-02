Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Herd? Massachusetts Goats Dispose Of Unwanted Christmas Trees
Real Christmas trees are great - until it's time to dump them. Instead of ditching trees in haphazard places, lovers of spruces and firs can recycle their trees in a uniquely natural way, via goat. A herd of 21 Nigerian dwarf goats resides at Hokaheh Farm in Housatonic, where they ar…
Warming Up Your Car Isn’t Necessary During Frigid MA Winters; Here’s Why
Massachusetts folks know that we can have unpredictable winter weather. You never know what Mother Nature is going to bring us here in New England. For example, we are currently enjoying some mild weather but that can't last all winter long, can it?. One thing is for certain most of...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Feast Your Way Through Massachusetts: 7 Mouth watering Street Foods to Try
Massachusetts is known for its diverse and delicious street food scene, offering a wide range of options for every taste. Here are seven delicious street foods you can find in Massachusetts:
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
Healey’s Office releases 1st LGBTQ+ resource guide & funds 10 air quality monitors
Healey's office is to fund the installation of 10 new air quality monitors in Northampton, Hadley, Amherst, Deerfield, Athol, Orange, Sunderland, and Palmer.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Soggy Weather To End The Week
Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
country1025.com
You Have 3 Options For What To Do With Your Body After You Die in Mass. – Lawmakers Want To Give You a Fourth: Compost.
“I’d love to grow some juicy tomatoes someday” just got a (disturbing-to-some) new meaning. In Massachusetts, after you die there are 3 options: get buried, get cremated, or have your body donated to science. Now Mass lawmakers are hoping to add option #4: get turned into compost. Representative...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Massachusetts with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Comments / 0