ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

SMU has no answer for No. 2 Houston

The SMU men’s basketball team scored the first two points on Thursday night. It was all Houston from there. The second-ranked Cougars (15-1, 3-0) scored the next 24 points en route to the 87-53 win at the Fertitta Center. Coming off their best offensive night in over a year, the Mustangs (6-9, 1-1) had their worst of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
National football post

Georgia TCU Pick, Dogs Roll

TCU was supposed to get rolled by Michigan and many bettors are now saying they will get rolled by Georgia in the National Championship Game. Indeed the line opened at -13 for the defending champion Bulldogs, who boast superior talent everywhere on paper. But it has been bet down to -12.5 as of Tuesday. The total hovers around 62.5 points, low considering the two semi finals both soared over the total.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy