Teen Accused Of Attacking NYPD In Times Square During NYE Celebration Was Allegedly Radicalized After His Father's Death

The FBI conducted a raid at the home of a Maine teenager who was accused of attacking two New York City police officers in Time Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations. The teen allegedly became an Islamic extremist following the death of his father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trevor Bickford , 19, is accused of viciously attacking and injuring two NYPD cops with a machete on December 31. The FBI conducted a search of his home in Wells, Maine, the following day.

Federal agents kicked off the New Year by conducting a thorough sweep of the seemingly All-American teenager's home on Alpine Drive on January 1.

The search came a day after Bickford was accused of wielding a machete against NYPD officers on the outskirts of Times Square — just before a high-security checkpoint area where visitors waiting to ring in the New Year were screened for weapons.

Injured officers and Bickford were held at nearby Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Michael Driscoll , the assistant director of New York's FBI field office, claimed that authorities believed Bickford acted alone and was not an ongoing threat to the public nor was he affiliated with any particular Islamic extremist group.

Prior to being accused of slashing two officers with a machete, Bickford was described as a typical teenager, who had a promising future ahead of him until a life-changing incident occurred in 2018.

Bickford was an honor roll student and talented artist who had won awards for his creations as recently as 2020. The teen was also an accomplished athlete, who had been a member of his high school's state championship-winning team.

Growing up it was Bickford's dream to serve in the military and he had once looked forward to being a soldier. Unfortunately, Bickford's future plans came to an abrupt halt in 2018, when his father, Thomas Bickford , died of a drug overdose at age 41.

Allegedly following his father's death, the Maine teenager "found religion" and became self-radicalized through extreme Islam.

The homegrown alleged terrorist was on the FBI's "Guardian Watchlist" after his mother and aunt tipped off the federal investigative agency for his alleged extremist views.

Authorities have stated that Bickford's online activity, specifically any posts that contain "jihadist writings," are now under investigation.

Sources told the New York Post that Bickford targeted "a uniformed officer" as he allegedly believed those in uniform were an "enemy of the state." Bickford allegedly told federal agents after the attack that he purposefully looked for officers or "someone with a gun" when he arrived at Times Square. According to authorities, Bickford took an Amtrak to NYC from Maine to carry out the alleged NYE attack.

Bickford has prepared for the attack and allegedly had camping gear, a diary, and a last will and testament, with him for his trip to the Big Apple. The diary claimed to have disturbing contents that urged his family to "repent to Allah and accept Islam."

At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed yet against Bickford.