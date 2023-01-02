ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Buffalo in 50 Maps

Cartographer Vicky Johnson-Dahl will soon be releasing her eclectic collection of maps that will help us to better visualize the things we know about Buffalo. The maps point out a plethora of site-specific areas, including former Catholic churches, notable graves of Forest Lawn cemetery, Black-owned businesses, food deserts, historical redlining zones, tree density, vacant land, and even where you can smell Cheerios being baked.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
buffalorising.com

2022 Recap

This year has been in so many ways unprecedented. In truth, this article was supposed to come out the Monday after Christmas as a celebration of our community and a love letter from our team to all WNY residents. After careful consideration, we decided to release this video today as we continue to pray for Damar Hamlin’s recovery, as well as the recovery and restoration of our community after the Blizzard.
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Strong

To live in Buffalo, NY is not an easy thing, it’s a strange, yet wonderful, place, but it’s not easy. There is the weather, of course, but there’s also the poverty and an undercurrent of generational racism that runs through the streets like the Niagara River and a chasm between the haves and have-nots wider than the Gorge.
bodyshopbusiness.com

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
buffalorising.com

The Land Conservancy Places Conservation Easement on Grand Island’s Alt Preserve

A 36-acre property in Grand Island, known as the Alt Preserve, is now permanently protected thanks to preservation efforts by the Western New York Land Conservancy.The Land Conservancy has placed a conservation easement upon the Alt Preserve, which is located on Whitehaven Road near the relatively new Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary. This critical natural landscape features grassland habitat and wooded wetlands, and is home to many grassland nesting birds, including Bobolinks, Savannah Sparrows, and Northern Harriers. Funding for the conservation easement comes from the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Recognize a Community Cornerstone in Buffalo

Every great Community is built on an even greater Cornerstone. Now is your chance to honor them and help the community too -- by nominating a "Community Cornerstone." Presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2023 is the perfect opportunity to elevate those with spirit and grit to make things happen and bring joy to others. No matter how small or big the effort, based on your enthusiastic nomination, one individual will be selected as a Community Cornerstone each month.
