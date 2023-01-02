ERCOT’s independent monitor says Texas shouldn’t meddle with power market

While the Public Utility Commission and Texas state lawmakers are poised to overhaul Texas' electricity market, ERCOT's independent market monitor suggested leaving it be. Dallas Morning News file photo

AUSTIN — The independent authority for Texas’ power grid operator ERCOT has a novel idea for how state officials should tackle restructuring Texas’ electricity market in the wake of 2021′s deadly winter storm: Do nothing.

Numerous proposals are before the Public Utility Commission to overhaul how electricity is bought and sold on Texas’ power grid. The commission, which regulates the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and is made up of board members appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, has proposed a unique market structure that would pay a premium for electricity produced by natural gas.