1/2/23 LSU, team kneels around Deion Burks

Labaron Philon’s play this year has surprised even Baker High basketball coach David Armstrong. “I don’t know that I would have guessed Labaron would have averaged close to 40 points a game once the season started, but he has taken on a really great leadership role for us,” Armstrong said this week in an interview on Mobile’s Sports Talk 99.5 FM. “We’ve been really banged up for most of this year. We’ve battled sickness. We’ve battled all kinds of different things. We’ve only played with everyone written down in the scorebook once all year long, so he has had to take the load of the scoring for us in the bulk of our games.”

BAKER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO