Maple Grove, MN

CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Target delivers eggnog and hope for terminal cancer patient at the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A terminal cancer patient and his Minneapolis family are so grateful for a simple gesture from Target as the holiday season draws to a close. The locally-based retailer has made sure Tom Hicks has an ample supply of his favorite drink, eggnog in the weeks ahead even as the product disappears from store shelves after Christmas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents

FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night. The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric."You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy."Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got...
FARMINGTON, MN

