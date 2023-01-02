Read full article on original website
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: 20-year-old charged in killing of man who was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old arrested in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. . Arteze Kinerd, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder. The charges say he and...
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child
A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home. A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home...
kymnradio.net
It’s a boy! NH+C New Year’s baby arrives at 7:37pm on New Year’s Day
Congratulations to parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers (and big brother Axel), who live in Owatonna, as they welcome their new son Zeke. Elliot. The fourth member of the Chalmers family was the first baby born at the Northfield Hospital + Clinics birth center. Amber and Zach calculated Zeke’s due...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
willmarradio.com
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
fox9.com
Target delivers eggnog and hope for terminal cancer patient at the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A terminal cancer patient and his Minneapolis family are so grateful for a simple gesture from Target as the holiday season draws to a close. The locally-based retailer has made sure Tom Hicks has an ample supply of his favorite drink, eggnog in the weeks ahead even as the product disappears from store shelves after Christmas.
Deadly apartment fire overnight in Minneapolis
Crews were dispatched to the blaze on the first floor of a multi-story building on the 15-hundred block of Portland Avenue just south of downtown.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
mprnews.org
'Happy to be home': Twin Cities residents confront heavy snow, slick streets
In downtown Minneapolis cars and buses moved through the streets with ease, after plow drivers spent hours clearing the pavement and pushing the snow into mounds, some taller than six feet, to be trucked off later. Soon workers in small tractors with spinning brushes got busy on the sidewalks. Winter...
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents
FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night. The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric."You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy."Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
