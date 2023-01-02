Read full article on original website
What’s next for Illinois this offseason
Bret Bielema’s second season in Champaign has officially come to an end. Despite a disappointing 1-4 finish, it’s fair to characterize the year as a giant step forward for the Illini. It was their first 8-win season since the 2007 Rose Bowl year and created a sense of excitement about football in Champaign that hadn’t been experienced in over a decade, maybe longer.
Right now, there’s not much fight in these Illini
For all the talk of schematic changes for the Illini from the Bethune-Cookman game, none of that mattered or carried over into the matchup against the Wildcats on Wednesday night. Very little went well for the Illini, and it’s hard to know where to begin. Is it the lack of...
Illinois women snap 14-game losing streak to Northwestern
CHAMPAIGN, Ill — “Ms. BoomBOSTIC”. This Illini team is deep. The game Thursday night against Northwestern was just another prime example that any player on this team can hurt you in a second’s notice. Quick Question: Who had Brynn Shoup-Hill circled on their scouting report? Certainly not...
10 reasons to be excited for Illinois football in 2023
That’s the most wins since 2007, Second-most wins since 2001, and only the 10th season in the last 100 years with eight or more wins. So let’s cut the crap about missed wins, terrible refs, or Barry Lunney not calling the offense to our expectations. This season is probably a once-a-generation type of season, and the excitement it brought is the best in the last two decades.
Illinois falls to 0-3 in Big Ten after ugly night in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. — In the past few years, Illinois has dominated the rivalry against in-state rival Northwestern. That changed Wednesday night. The problems exhibited by Brad Underwood’s squad over the past month haven’t gotten any better, as Chase Audige’s 19 points led a balanced Northwestern attack en route to a dominant 73-60 win over Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 237 - Football Wrap-Up
On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss more football coaching changes, Illinois’ ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Mississippi State & the new ceiling for the program. Plus, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood chimes in on the transfer portal, National Signing Day, and which players the Illini can try to build around.
How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -2.5, O/U 131.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Maroa houses damaged from tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
Shelby County GOP Central Committee Chairman Jeremy Williams’ Statement on Nichole Kroncke Leaving Office
Shelby County GOP Central Committee Chairman Jeremy Williams’ Statement on Nichole Kroncke Leaving Office. Shelbyville, IL – Shelby County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jeremy Williams is issuing the following statement on the news that current Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke is moving onto another position at the end of January.
Town's legal memo: Stan Nord email places him at legal risk
A legal memorandum to the Normal Town Council and mayor indicates dissident council member Stan Nord improperly used his position to try to influence the electoral process and could have placed himself in legal jeopardy. The memo came from town lawyer Brian Day with help from an outside law firm.
