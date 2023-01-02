ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

R C
2d ago

and yet they said allegedly? There are wounded and dead police nothing alleged about it? But this is where we're at now criminals are giving more consideration than police. Prayers for the family and the officers hurt and killed.

P GERM
2d ago

So horribly tragic and sad. Prayers go out to both officers’ families. This is the reason it’s so difficult to get people to enroll in police academies and get into law enforcement. Our police officers are being shot left and right; however, they don’t dare to shoot first. So sad…. Thank you for serving the public and sacrificing your life. Rest in peace🙏🏼

The Associated Press

Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh, authorities said. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel. Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania’s state flag to be flown at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in honor of McIntire until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Community heartbroken after chief of police killed in line of duty

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A community is mourning the loss of theirpolice chief after he was shot and killed while chasing a suspect Monday afternoon. "I grew up in this neighborhood, I lived in the same house I grew up in and this has never happened," said Charlotte Anderson, who knew Chief Justin McIntire and his family. "(He) was very nice, very kind, always said hi, always gave a helping hand if you need it. Always just there for people. You don't have a bad thing to say about (the family)."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Pitcairn on Monday afternoon. Allegheny County police said first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the head after they were called to Robinson Street for a reported shooting shortly after 4 p.m. The man, identified by the medical examiner as Nykye Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.County homicide detectives initiated an investigation. There's been no word on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
PITCAIRN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman

PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released. The post 20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects at this time,...
PITCAIRN, PA
