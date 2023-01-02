ACC women's basketball leaders as of Jan. 1
We are in the New Year, and that means we’ve reached another benchmark in the ACC season. With the calendar having flipped, the players teams most have to prepare for really are starting to emerge if they hadn’t already. Here are the statistical leaders as enter the first week of 2023:
Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 25.2 PPG
Rebounds: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 10.9 RPG
Assists: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame - 7.5 APG
Field-goal percentage and blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 64.4 FG% | 2.3 BPG
