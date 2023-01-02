ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Patriot Ledger

Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. But there will also be 10 high school hockey games involving...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks

Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
BOSTON, MA

