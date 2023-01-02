ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal

Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Dodgers Discussed Potential Deal With Pirates

As the offseason has officially entered the new year, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain determined to fill an outfield-sized vacancy at the center field position. With the non-tender of Cody Bellinger and miss on signing Kevin Kiermaier, Los Angeles has seemingly turned to the trade market as they look for a new center fielder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks

Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS GET AWFUL NEWS ABOUT FORWARD JAKE DEBRUSK

The Boston Bruins had little time to rest after their Winter Classic victory at Fenway Park before heading to California for a west coast road trip. In that span, they received a terrible bit of news regarding former first-round pick, forward Jake DeBrusk. According to Frank Seravalli, DeBrusk suffered a...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
BOSTON, MA

