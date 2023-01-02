Patent Issued for Systems and methods for fluid handling (USPTO 11524299): Labrador Diagnostics LLC

-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532005, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Smart home functionality is a maturing space, but the opportunity for insurance companies remains largely untapped. Currently, there are few useful early warning and loss mitigation systems that actually save costs and time for both the property owner and insurance company alike. For instance, currently, homeowners insurance claim events are detected by the homeowner, who then contacts his or her insurance company to inform them that there has been a loss. However, the loss could be mitigated with automated warning and detection systems that interface with the insurance company systems. For example, homeowners may not become aware of minor to medium hail damage to their roofs until such time as that damage leads to water damage to the exterior or interior of the home. If they could be made aware of such loss events earlier and then take corrective actions, then the increased damage and loss could have been mitigated or avoided.”

7 HOURS AGO