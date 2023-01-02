Patent Application Titled “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods” Published Online (USPTO 20220398641): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for System and method for on-demand data cleansing (USPTO 11526477): Myndshft Technologies Inc.
-- Myndshft Technologies Inc. ( Mesa, Arizona , United States ) has been issued patent number 11526477, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Advances in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made data more valuable than ever. This increased value has been accompanied by an increase in the amount of data being captured and stored. The benefits available from collecting and analyzing this data, particularly sensitive data, are unfortunately accompanied by increased opportunity for abuse. Efforts have been made to mandate the protection of particularly sensitive information, such as health related data. For example, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) dictates how sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) is to be handled, what portion of that data can be shared, and who it can be shared with. Similarly, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the.
ECHO Health Acquires Prelude Software, Creating a Modernized, Fully Integrated Digital Payment Platform
The acquisition expands ECHO’s service offering as an industry-leading electronic payment platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ECHO Health, Inc. (ECHO®), a market leader in insurance claim disbursements, announced today it has acquired. Prelude Software. , provider of PayPilot®, the disbursement-hub solution used by insurers, hospitals and governments. This press...
Patent Issued for Virtual home inspection (USPTO 11526946): Esurance Insurance Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Lekas, ( San Francisco, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Esurance Insurance Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Field. “The present disclosure generally relates to insurance services, and...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for mobile deposit of negotiable instruments (USPTO 11531973): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11531973, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Customers demand more of the products and services they use than ever before. They insist that the companies they deal with provide them greater levels of access and information. One of the methods of providing this increased information and access has been through the mobile telephone channel. Mobile services, enabled through slimmed down interfaces, have proliferated. Customers can receive alerts over a mobile channel, they can check the minutes left on their mobile voice plan, and through pre-set shorthand access numbers vote for their favorite contestant on a reality show.
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS REAL ESTATE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE O&S INSURANCE BROKERAGE GROUP, INC. AND OSA INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC IN NEW JERSEY
CHICAGO , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. The O&S Insurance Brokerage Group, Inc. and. OSA Insurance Brokerage Services, LLC. (collectively, OSA Insurance Brokerage Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With offices in.
Health Network One Expands Provider Network Reach with Acquisition of Premier Eye Care
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Network One, a leading provider of specialty benefit management services for health insurers, announced today the acquisition of Premier. , further solidifying their legacy and growth in ophthalmology and optometry services. Premier. operates vision and ophthalmology networks for 17 health...
Improve Customer Experience for Insureds with Tuerri’s New Guidewire Marketplace Accelerator for InsuranceNow
SAN MATEO, Calif. & KANSAS CITY, Mo. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Tuerri announced that Tuerri’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to InsuranceNow users in the. . As part of J.D. Power’s. ,. , former head of property and casualty insurance at. J.D....
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
Patent Issued for Configuration and transfer of image data using a mobile device (USPTO 11532049): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Patent Application Titled “Treatment And Diagnoses Of Disease And Maladies Using Remote Monitoring, Data Analytics, And Therapies” Published Online (USPTO 20220400989): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Myers, Steven F. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Despite advances in prevention, treatment,...
Duck Creek to acquire Imburse Payments, a modern payments platform
Boston, MA , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Imburse Payments (“Imburse”), a Swiss-based modern payments platform. Imburse’s cloud-native...
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Insurtech software-as-a-service platform enables P&C insurers to enhance customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising. $7 million. in venture funding. The...
Mutual of America Financial Group Closes Acquisition of Landmark Life Insurance Company
NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group , a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals, completed its acquisition of. Landmark Life Insurance Company. , a widely licensed. Texas. life and annuity insurance company ("Landmark Life") as of. January...
R&Q and Obra invest in Joint Venture to acquire legacy liabilities of MSA Safety
NEW YORK , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“R&Q”) and. (“Obra”) today announced that they have acquired, through a newly formed joint venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”). The acquired subsidiary (the “Company”) holds product liability claims relating to coal dust, asbestos, silica, and other exposures. MSA Safety contributed approximately.
Joint Statement On Crypto-Asset Risks To Banking Organizations
Comptroller of the Currency posted the following joint statement on. (OCC) (collectively, the agencies) are issuing the following statement on crypto-asset/1 risks to banking organizations. The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector. These events highlight a...
AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Findings from Wills Eye Hospital & Research Institute Yields New Data on Managed Care (The Economic Downturn of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Its Impact On Access To Eye Care): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To discuss the economic downturn of pediat-ric ophthalmology in the setting of an alarming decline in the number of residents pursuing pediatric ophthal-mology and its impact on limiting access to eye care. Survey studies and articles examining the re-cent economic impact of reimbursement cuts and prac-tice pattern changes in pediatric ophthalmology were reviewed.”
Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.
Haven Life Named "Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam" by Buy Side from WSJ
NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. (MassMutual), has been recognized as the "Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam" by Buy Side from WSJ,. The Wall Street Journal's. commerce site. Haven Simple term life policy was...
Coinbase to pay $100M after crypto probe finds compliance fault
Clayton News Daily (Jonesboro, GA) An investigation by the New York State Department of Financial Services found actions by. left it vulnerable to criminal conduct. A disastrous year for cryptocurrencies culminated in the infamous. November 2022. collapse of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange. The rapid fall of FTX had devastating effects...
