“Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220398181): Patent Application

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Virtual home inspection (USPTO 11526946): Esurance Insurance Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Lekas, ( San Francisco, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Esurance Insurance Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Field. “The present disclosure generally relates to insurance services, and...
Patent Issued for Entity centric database (USPTO 11531724): Dataparency LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Shear, Timothy A. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11531724, is. Dataparency LLC. (. Novi, Michigan. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for mobile deposit of negotiable instruments (USPTO 11531973): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11531973, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Customers demand more of the products and services they use than ever before. They insist that the companies they deal with provide them greater levels of access and information. One of the methods of providing this increased information and access has been through the mobile telephone channel. Mobile services, enabled through slimmed down interfaces, have proliferated. Customers can receive alerts over a mobile channel, they can check the minutes left on their mobile voice plan, and through pre-set shorthand access numbers vote for their favorite contestant on a reality show.
Patent Issued for System and method to provide savings based on reduced energy consumption (USPTO 11532005): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532005, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Smart home functionality is a maturing space, but the opportunity for insurance companies remains largely untapped. Currently, there are few useful early warning and loss mitigation systems that actually save costs and time for both the property owner and insurance company alike. For instance, currently, homeowners insurance claim events are detected by the homeowner, who then contacts his or her insurance company to inform them that there has been a loss. However, the loss could be mitigated with automated warning and detection systems that interface with the insurance company systems. For example, homeowners may not become aware of minor to medium hail damage to their roofs until such time as that damage leads to water damage to the exterior or interior of the home. If they could be made aware of such loss events earlier and then take corrective actions, then the increased damage and loss could have been mitigated or avoided.”
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
Findings from Wills Eye Hospital & Research Institute Yields New Data on Managed Care (The Economic Downturn of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Its Impact On Access To Eye Care): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To discuss the economic downturn of pediat-ric ophthalmology in the setting of an alarming decline in the number of residents pursuing pediatric ophthal-mology and its impact on limiting access to eye care. Survey studies and articles examining the re-cent economic impact of reimbursement cuts and prac-tice pattern changes in pediatric ophthalmology were reviewed.”
Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Insurtech software-as-a-service platform enables P&C insurers to enhance customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising. $7 million. in venture funding. The...
Data from University of Gothenburg Provide New Insights into COVID-19 (Long-term self-reported health and disability after COVID-19 in public employees): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although the symptomatology has been assessed in multiple studies among persons recovering from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), less is known regarding long-term general health and disability. We aimed to assess long-term self-reported disability in public employees after predominantly mild COVID-19 in comparison with individuals.
United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care 2023: Updated Analysis on the Market's Key Trends and Issues
Medicare is the nation's health insurance for people age 65 or over some people with disabilities under age 65 and people with End-Stage Renal Disease. Fee-For-Service Medicare consists of Parts A and B and covers costs for physicians and hospitals. Medicare Managed Care discussed in this publication is the HMO or PPO alternative to Fee-For-Service Medicare.
Patent Application Titled “Treatment And Diagnoses Of Disease And Maladies Using Remote Monitoring, Data Analytics, And Therapies” Published Online (USPTO 20220400989): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Myers, Steven F. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Despite advances in prevention, treatment,...
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure
CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
Researchers at Ajou University School of Medicine Zero in on Gastric Cancer [Secondary Primary Cancer after Primary Gastric Cancer: Literature Review and Big Data Analysis Using the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) Database …]: Oncology – Gastric Cancer
-- Fresh data on gastric cancer are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Advances in cancer screening and early detection, as well as improvements in surgical techniques and therapeutics, have contributed to decreasing gastric cancer mortality.”. Financial supporters for...
Reports Outline Health and Medicine Research from Iran University of Medical Sciences (Investigating the Relationship between Misery Index and Patients\’ Out-of-pocket Payments in Iran\’s Health System): Health and Medicine
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “One of the criteria for measuring the performance of governments and their survival is the degree of success in reducing and stabilizing the misery index. The misery index is obtained from the sum of inflation and unemployment.”
Arizent publishes 2023 Predictions Research Reports for American Banker, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News and Digital Insurance
Arizent, a leading business information resource for financial and professional services, has published 2023 Predictions Reports for four brands -- American Banker, Financial Planning,. National Mortgage News. and. Digital Insurance. -- which examine perspectives on inflation and regulation, technology pain points, critical industry trends and more. Although forecasts vary by...
Research on Epidemiology Discussed by Researchers at University Teknologi MARA (Domestic Travelers’ Perceptions and Intention to Purchase Travel Insurance): Epidemiology
-- New research on epidemiology is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Unfortunate events happening recently in increasing numbers, not least the outbreak of COVID-19, have caused drastic changes in tourist behaviours.”. The news editors obtained a...
University of Piraeus Researchers Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (An Empirical Analysis for the Determination of Risk Factors of Work-Related Accidents in the Maritime Transportation Sector): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting out of Piraeus,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The main objective of this study is to highlight the internal risk factors associated with maritime transportation accidents and the important role of presenting them in the dataset at the time of the incident.”
R&Q and Obra invest in Joint Venture to acquire legacy liabilities of MSA Safety
NEW YORK , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“R&Q”) and. (“Obra”) today announced that they have acquired, through a newly formed joint venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”). The acquired subsidiary (the “Company”) holds product liability claims relating to coal dust, asbestos, silica, and other exposures. MSA Safety contributed approximately.
Willingness to enroll in Social Health Insurance and associated factors among Household Heads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State: Health and Medicine
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background: Social health insurance (SHI) schemes cover the healthcare needs of the informal sector workers, provide them with financial protection, minimize the equity gap, reduce Out-Of-Pocket (OOP) spending, and enhance utilization of the healthcare system.
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. the title of President on such date. The Board also announced that. Ms. Manning. is expected to retire and relinquish the title of Chief Executive Officer on. December 31, 2023. ,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0