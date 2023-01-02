Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Patient Monitoring Device And System”, for Approval (USPTO 20220395196): Patent Application

Read full article on original website
Patent Application Titled “Treatment And Diagnoses Of Disease And Maladies Using Remote Monitoring, Data Analytics, And Therapies” Published Online (USPTO 20220400989): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Myers, Steven F. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Despite advances in prevention, treatment,...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for mobile deposit of negotiable instruments (USPTO 11531973): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11531973, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Customers demand more of the products and services they use than ever before. They insist that the companies they deal with provide them greater levels of access and information. One of the methods of providing this increased information and access has been through the mobile telephone channel. Mobile services, enabled through slimmed down interfaces, have proliferated. Customers can receive alerts over a mobile channel, they can check the minutes left on their mobile voice plan, and through pre-set shorthand access numbers vote for their favorite contestant on a reality show.
Patent Issued for Virtual home inspection (USPTO 11526946): Esurance Insurance Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Lekas, ( San Francisco, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Esurance Insurance Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Field. “The present disclosure generally relates to insurance services, and...
Patent Issued for System and method for on-demand data cleansing (USPTO 11526477): Myndshft Technologies Inc.
-- Myndshft Technologies Inc. ( Mesa, Arizona , United States ) has been issued patent number 11526477, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Advances in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made data more valuable than ever. This increased value has been accompanied by an increase in the amount of data being captured and stored. The benefits available from collecting and analyzing this data, particularly sensitive data, are unfortunately accompanied by increased opportunity for abuse. Efforts have been made to mandate the protection of particularly sensitive information, such as health related data. For example, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) dictates how sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) is to be handled, what portion of that data can be shared, and who it can be shared with. Similarly, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the.
Findings from Wills Eye Hospital & Research Institute Yields New Data on Managed Care (The Economic Downturn of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Its Impact On Access To Eye Care): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To discuss the economic downturn of pediat-ric ophthalmology in the setting of an alarming decline in the number of residents pursuing pediatric ophthal-mology and its impact on limiting access to eye care. Survey studies and articles examining the re-cent economic impact of reimbursement cuts and prac-tice pattern changes in pediatric ophthalmology were reviewed.”
Patent Issued for Entity centric database (USPTO 11531724): Dataparency LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Shear, Timothy A. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11531724, is. Dataparency LLC. (. Novi, Michigan. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for System and method to provide savings based on reduced energy consumption (USPTO 11532005): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532005, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Smart home functionality is a maturing space, but the opportunity for insurance companies remains largely untapped. Currently, there are few useful early warning and loss mitigation systems that actually save costs and time for both the property owner and insurance company alike. For instance, currently, homeowners insurance claim events are detected by the homeowner, who then contacts his or her insurance company to inform them that there has been a loss. However, the loss could be mitigated with automated warning and detection systems that interface with the insurance company systems. For example, homeowners may not become aware of minor to medium hail damage to their roofs until such time as that damage leads to water damage to the exterior or interior of the home. If they could be made aware of such loss events earlier and then take corrective actions, then the increased damage and loss could have been mitigated or avoided.”
Research Reports on Crop Insurance from Massey University Provide New Insights (Subsidized Crop Insurance under Limited Access to Incomplete Financial Markets): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Palmerston,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Almost universally, crop insurance uptake has been very low in the absence of significant governmental subsidies.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Massey University.
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
Researchers at Ajou University School of Medicine Zero in on Gastric Cancer [Secondary Primary Cancer after Primary Gastric Cancer: Literature Review and Big Data Analysis Using the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) Database …]: Oncology – Gastric Cancer
-- Fresh data on gastric cancer are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Advances in cancer screening and early detection, as well as improvements in surgical techniques and therapeutics, have contributed to decreasing gastric cancer mortality.”. Financial supporters for...
Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.
Research on Epidemiology Discussed by Researchers at University Teknologi MARA (Domestic Travelers’ Perceptions and Intention to Purchase Travel Insurance): Epidemiology
-- New research on epidemiology is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Unfortunate events happening recently in increasing numbers, not least the outbreak of COVID-19, have caused drastic changes in tourist behaviours.”. The news editors obtained a...
ECHO Health Acquires Prelude Software, Creating a Modernized, Fully Integrated Digital Payment Platform
The acquisition expands ECHO’s service offering as an industry-leading electronic payment platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ECHO Health, Inc. (ECHO®), a market leader in insurance claim disbursements, announced today it has acquired. Prelude Software. , provider of PayPilot®, the disbursement-hub solution used by insurers, hospitals and governments. This press...
Willingness to enroll in Social Health Insurance and associated factors among Household Heads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State: Health and Medicine
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background: Social health insurance (SHI) schemes cover the healthcare needs of the informal sector workers, provide them with financial protection, minimize the equity gap, reduce Out-Of-Pocket (OOP) spending, and enhance utilization of the healthcare system.
Reports Outline Health and Medicine Research from Iran University of Medical Sciences (Investigating the Relationship between Misery Index and Patients\’ Out-of-pocket Payments in Iran\’s Health System): Health and Medicine
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “One of the criteria for measuring the performance of governments and their survival is the degree of success in reducing and stabilizing the misery index. The misery index is obtained from the sum of inflation and unemployment.”
Health Network One Expands Provider Network Reach with Acquisition of Premier Eye Care
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Network One, a leading provider of specialty benefit management services for health insurers, announced today the acquisition of Premier. , further solidifying their legacy and growth in ophthalmology and optometry services. Premier. operates vision and ophthalmology networks for 17 health...
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. UFG Insurance Appoints Julie Stephenson as New Chief Operating Officer. On. January 5, 2023. , the Company announced the appointment of. ,. age 55, as Executive Vice President and Chief...
University of Piraeus Researchers Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (An Empirical Analysis for the Determination of Risk Factors of Work-Related Accidents in the Maritime Transportation Sector): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting out of Piraeus,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The main objective of this study is to highlight the internal risk factors associated with maritime transportation accidents and the important role of presenting them in the dataset at the time of the incident.”
R&Q and Obra invest in Joint Venture to acquire legacy liabilities of MSA Safety
NEW YORK , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“R&Q”) and. (“Obra”) today announced that they have acquired, through a newly formed joint venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”). The acquired subsidiary (the “Company”) holds product liability claims relating to coal dust, asbestos, silica, and other exposures. MSA Safety contributed approximately.
United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care 2023: Updated Analysis on the Market's Key Trends and Issues
Medicare is the nation's health insurance for people age 65 or over some people with disabilities under age 65 and people with End-Stage Renal Disease. Fee-For-Service Medicare consists of Parts A and B and covers costs for physicians and hospitals. Medicare Managed Care discussed in this publication is the HMO or PPO alternative to Fee-For-Service Medicare.
