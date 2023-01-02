DES MOINES, Iowa — After an overcast sky today, we should be back to some sunshine tomorrow. Patchy fog is possible later tonight and early Friday morning, especially in Northern Iowa. Temperatures climb to the mid 30s Friday afternoon as high pressure moves in. Saturday a system will dive to our South could bring a wintry mix to Southern Iowa, but with the recent trends, models have continued to shift that system further south. After Saturday, sunshine and mild warmth move back in briefly, and then another system heads our way by Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO