Utah’s Alissa Pili may be an undersized post player at 6-foot-2. Just don’t tell her that. The scouting report on Pili: A physical presence down low (she attributes that to being an offensive/defensive lineman in football). Difficult to box out (a quality from her wrestling days). Quick reflexes (thanks, volleyball). Talented singer, too (“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys is her go-to jam ).

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO