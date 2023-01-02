Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week...
Citrus County Chronicle
Late-season runs raise stakes for Lions-Packers matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers know they will reach the postseason if they win Sunday night. The Detroit Lions’ playoff prospects are a little more complicated. Even if Detroit (8-8) beats Green Bay (8-8), the Lions can reach the playoffs only if the Seattle...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles try one final time to clinch top spot in NFC with win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Here’s a familiar refrain these days around Philly: All the Eagles have to do is win one game and they are the NFC East champions, hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have a postseason bye and own home-field advantage in the playoffs. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Transfer Alissa Pili leading way as No. 8 Utah starts 14-0
Utah’s Alissa Pili may be an undersized post player at 6-foot-2. Just don’t tell her that. The scouting report on Pili: A physical presence down low (she attributes that to being an offensive/defensive lineman in football). Difficult to box out (a quality from her wrestling days). Quick reflexes (thanks, volleyball). Talented singer, too (“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys is her go-to jam ).
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker scores 23, No. 2 Houston crushes SMU 87-53
HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU 87-53 on Thursday night. Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen has career-best 49 as Jazz down Rockets 131-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-1 win over Penguins
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.
Citrus County Chronicle
Da Silva scores career-high 30, Colorado beats Oregon 68-41
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon on Thursday night. Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists.
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
