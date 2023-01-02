Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.

2 DAYS AGO