Read full article on original website
Related
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
chatsports.com
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
chatsports.com
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals
What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
chatsports.com
GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes
The Florida Panthers (16-18-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida will be looking to extract a measure of revenge for the Desert Dogs 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Cats are in a major slump, losing five of their last six games including a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day. Arizona, who will be playing its first game in 2023, had one three straight before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
chatsports.com
Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Baker Mayfield’s final game with Sean McVay?
The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks and there are so many elements to this game that were not expected when the season began. First and foremost, that Baker Mayfield is starting at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. And Geno Smith is starting at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. And that the defending champions are not going to make the playoffs, but the Seahawks are hoping that L.A. doesn’t spoil their chance at a wild card berth even though Seattle was picked to finish in last place to open the year.
chatsports.com
Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?
Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
chatsports.com
POLL: Should Giants play to win, or rest starters vs. Philadelphia Eagles?
What should New York Giants coach Brian Daboll do next Sunday?. The regular season isn’t over, though, although Week 18 seems anti-climactic after Sunday’s convincing playoff-clinching victory. But an interesting situation has developed. Weeks ago it was thought that the New York Giants might catch a break in their final game if they needed a win since the Philadelphia Eagles, with nothing to play for after locking up the division title and No. 1 seed, rested their starters. Then the Giants locked up the No. 6 seed and made that game inconsequential to them, while the Eagles slumped with Gardner Minshew replacing the injured Jalen Hurts.
chatsports.com
Falcons Draft Rumors Heading Into NFL Week 18 + Stick With Desmond Ridder In 2023? Falcons News
Atlanta Falcons news and rumors following the NFL Week 17 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals circle around the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons are slotted to pick 7th in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and could move up to 6th, or move down to 9th depending on the results of NFL Week 18. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Atlanta Falcons news and rumors including Des.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
Eagles News: Philadelphia players show support for Damar Hamlin
Sending our prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills https://t.co/ez7twil12c. terrifying scene in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bengals-Bills game was postponed with no immediate plans on when or if the game will conclude. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field, the Bills announced.
chatsports.com
Titans-Jaguars Tues Injury Report: Defensive Returns
The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report of the week on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s do-or-die regular-season finale with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saturday’s outcome will decide the AFC South division title. The Titans welcomed back Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker in some capacity. Analysis below.
chatsports.com
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Marshon Lattimore, Welcome Back
We could easily point the finger in almost any direction during the 2022 New Orleans Saints season and say well XYZ happened we are making the playoffs. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning yesterday against the Panthers they have won the division, and with the Green Bay Packers winning and keeping their hopes alive the Saints hope has run out officially being eliminated from the playoffs. Sure, if the team holds their own against the Bucs a few weeks ago and doesn’t have the meltdown they did or if they simply beat Baker Mayfield and bad (and totally different) Panthers team in week 2 then maybe things are different.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
chatsports.com
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
chatsports.com
Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses, given CPR; Monday Night Football game suspended
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet...
Comments / 0