What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?

The biggest move of the 2022 NBA offseason was supposed to be the Boston Celtics‘ trade with the Indiana Pacers for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, but the Virginia alum has struggled for much of the season to have the sort of impact Boston fans expected from him — and even saw some of earlier in the season. What is wrong with Brogdon with the Celtics this season?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith

There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game

Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Jaylen Brown Plows His Way to Two Points That's how you attack a set defense! Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to ...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 163: Previewing Boston's games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters with Michael Mulford

The Boston Celtics have a key part of their 2022-23 schedule unfolding over the next week, particularly with rematches against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls on tap. How the Celtics respond to losses against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder may go a long way toward determining whether the Celtics break out of their slump longer term, with a tilt with the Brooklyn Nets for perhaps what could be the top spot in the East looming on January 12.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown each coming in fourth in fan voting, will the Boston Celtics field an All-Star starter?

This Thursday afternoon, the league released the results from the first round of 2023 NBA All-Star Game fan voting returns, with two Boston Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown among the top vote-getters in the first wave of returns, it seems likely that the Celtics will have at least as many All-Stars this season.
