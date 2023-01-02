Read full article on original website
What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?
The biggest move of the 2022 NBA offseason was supposed to be the Boston Celtics‘ trade with the Indiana Pacers for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, but the Virginia alum has struggled for much of the season to have the sort of impact Boston fans expected from him — and even saw some of earlier in the season. What is wrong with Brogdon with the Celtics this season?
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
The Reasons Behind the Celtics Trading Noah Vonleh to the Spurs
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics are sending Noah Vonleh to the Spurs along with cash considerations. Boston will most likely receive a top-55 protected second-round draft pick in return. San Antonio is waiving Gorgui Dieng to clear a roster spot for Vonleh, who the Spurs ...
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
The Latest on Robert Williams' Status for Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game
As the Celtics look to bounce back after a 123-111 loss to the Nuggets that snapped their four-game winning streak, Boston will have to do so without a member of its core. The Celtics ruled Robert Williams out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Williams ...
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Boston Celtics featured in NBA's 'best games of 2022' compilation
The 2022 calendar year was an absolutely wild ride for the Boston Celtics in terms of off-court issues. These issues ranged from trade rumors sparked by Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant’s ask out of that organization to currently suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s misconduct and the fallout it subsequently caused.
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game
Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Jaylen Brown Plows His Way to Two Points That's how you attack a set defense! Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to ...
Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
The Boston Celtics are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and best team in the NBA with a 27-12 record in 39 games. On Thursday, the team officially announced that they have traded 2014 ninth-overall pick Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs. Via The Celtics Press Release:...
Report: Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, Heat could have interest in Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls have had an up and down season to say the least. Chicago currently sits as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record fresh off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets, snapping their 12-game winning streak. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching,...
Celtics Lab 163: Previewing Boston's games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters with Michael Mulford
The Boston Celtics have a key part of their 2022-23 schedule unfolding over the next week, particularly with rematches against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls on tap. How the Celtics respond to losses against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder may go a long way toward determining whether the Celtics break out of their slump longer term, with a tilt with the Brooklyn Nets for perhaps what could be the top spot in the East looming on January 12.
With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown each coming in fourth in fan voting, will the Boston Celtics field an All-Star starter?
This Thursday afternoon, the league released the results from the first round of 2023 NBA All-Star Game fan voting returns, with two Boston Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown among the top vote-getters in the first wave of returns, it seems likely that the Celtics will have at least as many All-Stars this season.
