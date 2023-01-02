ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 17 LSU pounds Purdue 63-7 in Citrus Bowl blowout

By Field Level Media
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pD7wp_0k1KBSsQ00
LSU running back Noah Cain (21) rushes against Purdue on Monday at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Field Level Media

ORLANDO, Fla. — Noah Cain ran for two touchdowns, Garrett Nussmeier came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and No. 17 LSU routed Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

Jayden Daniels passed for 139 yards and a touchdown in addition to catching a touchdown pass from wideout Malik Nabers, who had nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. John Emery Jr. and Derrick Davis Jr. each had a touchdown run and Mason Taylor and Brian Thomas Jr. each added a touchdown catch for the Tigers (10-4).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy