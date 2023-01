The ReliaQuest Bowl honored Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, who passed away Dec. 12, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Field Level Media

TAMPA, Fla. — Massimo Biscardi booted a 27-yard field goal with four seconds left and No. 24 Mississippi State honored late head coach Mike Leach with a 19-10 win against Illinois on Monday at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

It was the Bulldogs’ first game since Leach passed away on Dec. 12.