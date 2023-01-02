Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
First tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S. arrives in Germany
The shipment from the U.S. is part of Germany's efforts to find a replacement for Russian gas supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 8-7 OT Loss to the United States
Sweden finished the 2023 World Junior Championship in fourth place after a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to the United States in the bronze medal game. They now return home as tournament hosts in 2024, in Gothenburg, hoping to put the mistakes of this event in the past and chase down their third gold medal.
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 6-2 Semi-Final Win Over Team USA
Team Canada will play for gold for the fourth straight year at the World Juniors after a 6-2 win over Team USA. After falling behind 2-0 early, the Canadians scored sixth unanswered en route to a spot in the gold medal game against Team Czechia. Here are five takeaways from the game.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 4-3 Victory Over Slovakia
Connor Bedard scored the overtime winner as Canada defeated Slovakia 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Juniors. From spectacular saves to a contender for the 2023 goal of the year, this game was an instant classic and will be talked about for years to come. Here are five takeaways from the game.
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Czechia Moves Onto the Final
Entering this game, Sweden held the upper hand having won against Czechia in a pre-tournament game, then an overtime win in the round-robin. Czechia entered knowing they had the opportunity to end their country’s 22-year drought from the World Junior Championship (WJC) Final. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
World Junior Championship Gold Medal Preview
The gold medal showdown has been set, and host Team Canada will face a determined Team Czechia. Czechia defeated Canada in the first game of the round-robin 5-2 and won first place in Group A – the only loss in the round-robin for Canada. Canada will be looking to make it back-to-back gold medals as they defeated Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) 3-2 in overtime (OT), while this will be the first time since 2001 that Czechia has been in a gold medal game. Here is a look at the matchup and what to expect.
2023 WJC Day 8 Preview
Day 7 of the 2023 World Junior Championship brought a lot of intrigue and a ton of goals and also gave us our four semifinalists: Czechia, Sweden, the United States, and host nation Canada. The marquee matchup of the entire tournament is set to unfold on Wednesday, with Canada and the United States set to meet in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Czechia will continue its campaign for gold in a showdown with Sweden, and Latvia will try to secure its spot in next year’s tournament by finishing the relegation round with a second victory. Let’s preview all the action from Day 8.
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed technology of underground carbon storage, a top government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Speaking to an industry group in Norway, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck,...
