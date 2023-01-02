The gold medal showdown has been set, and host Team Canada will face a determined Team Czechia. Czechia defeated Canada in the first game of the round-robin 5-2 and won first place in Group A – the only loss in the round-robin for Canada. Canada will be looking to make it back-to-back gold medals as they defeated Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) 3-2 in overtime (OT), while this will be the first time since 2001 that Czechia has been in a gold medal game. Here is a look at the matchup and what to expect.

