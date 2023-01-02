SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Border Patrol agent in body armor was struck by gunfire but not seriously hurt while confronting the occupants of a vehicle suspected of smuggling migrants in New Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said the agent was shot in the chest multiple times Thursday but released after a medical examination. It said the officer returned fire as the vehicle sped away, and that it got in a rollover wreck a few miles away, and federal agents took six people into custody. Two of those in custody were flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO